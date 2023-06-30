MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a large police presence in Miami Gardens after a victim said a man stole his vehicle and crashed it before fleeing on foot.

Miami Gardens Police and Opa-locka Police responded to the area of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, Friday.

A perimeter was set up in the area as officers worked to apprehend the reported car thief.

The reported Nissan crashed through a fence with the suspect bailing out of the car seconds after.

New video obtained by 7News showed police hot on the suspect’s trail as they held him at gunpoint in a backyard and commanded him to get on the ground before taking him down and into custody.

7News spoke with a woman at the scene who saw it all happen, as well as another man who said he was the victim of the car theft.

“I just heard that somebody stole a car, and the car was parked here and he got hidden,” said Ruth, a witness.

“People like that, we gotta take them off the street,” said Ivan, the victim. “If I wouldn’t have took this into my hand, we would have never caught the guy. He broke into my shop, took a bunch of cars and it became a big mess, but I got a criminal off the street.”

