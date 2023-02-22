SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Southwest Miami-Dade wrangled an alligator that was found in the roadway.

Just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police units were dispatched to the area of Southwest 136th Street and 97th Avenue, regarding the nearly 6-foot-long reptile.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials assisted in corralling the gator.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s venom unit was dispatched as a precaution.

A trapper has since arrived to the scene to remove the gator.

