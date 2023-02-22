SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Southwest Miami-Dade wrangled an alligator that was found in the roadway.

Just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police units were dispatched to the area of Southwest 136th Street and 97th Avenue, regarding the nearly 6-foot-long reptile.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials assisted in corralling the gator.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s venom unit was dispatched as a precaution.

A trapper has since arrived to the scene to remove the gator.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox