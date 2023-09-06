MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 71-year-old man after they activated a Silver Alert following his disappearance.

Guillermo Aguilar was last seen leaving his residence in the 20800 block of Southwest 368th Street in Miami, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aguilar stands at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Additionally, he has brown eyes and black and gray hair. At the time of his disappearance, his clothing description remains unknown.

He was last seen driving a 2006 Isuzu dump truck, white with a green dumpster, bearing Florida license plate number 19ASXM.

Concerns for Aguilar’s well-being have grown due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. It is believed that he may be in need of services.

The Miami-Dade Police Department urges anyone who has information about Aguilar’s whereabouts or has seen him to immediately contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.