HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 96-year-old man who was reported missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Mauro Aguero had been last seen along the 600 block of Southeast Second Street in Homestead, at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed Aguero was found safe.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.