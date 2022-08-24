MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 81-year-old man at a local hospital, hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Flagami area.

According to the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, Roberto Jose Quintairos went missing at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

He is bald, has black eyes, stands at 5 feet, 4 inches in height and weighs 160 pounds. He had been last seen wearing a beige shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Quintairos had been last seen driving a blue 2022 Mazda SUV.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, police confirmed Quintairos was found at a hospital.

