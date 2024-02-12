NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a woman who was reported missing from North Miami Beach has been located and reunited with her family.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Gladis Gonzalez, 79, was last seen Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 171 Street and Northeast 17 Avenue.

Police said Gonzalez suffers from dementia and requires medication.

She is described as standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 102 pounds. Gonzalez has brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Gonzalez at 305-949-5500.

