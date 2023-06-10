SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sunny Isles Beach.

According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, Concepcion Lewis Diaz has been last seen walking out of her house around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

She had been last seen wearing burgundy-colored long pajama pants and a matching top.

Detectives said she met the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Police said they found Lewis Diaz in Doral on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.