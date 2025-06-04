MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they gave located a 72-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Amado Severino had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Wynwood area.

Severino stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

He had been last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives confirmed Severino was found and is currently receiving medical attention.

