MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 71-year-old Luis Larcada had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Coral Way area.

Larcarda stands 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has white hair and black eyes.

At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed Larcada was recovered.

