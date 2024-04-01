SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy caused a scare on board a school bus in Southwest Miami-Dade after he was caught with a toy gun, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the area of Southwest 394th Street and 209th Avenue, where they stopped the bus, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the boy had the toy gun with an orange tip in his backpack. He made no threats, but someone on the bus noticed the toy gun and alerted the bus driver.

