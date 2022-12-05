MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez was found in the Miami by a good Samaritan who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted authorites, Monday.

On Sunday morning, Velasquez touched down at MIA from Connecticut.

Detectives said she deplaned but did not meet the personnel that was coordinated to assist her.

