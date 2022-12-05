MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing after she landed at Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 63-year-old Maria Velasquez touched down at MIA from Connecticut just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives said she deplaned but did not meet the personnel that was coordinated to assist her.

Velasquez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped jacket, a black blouse, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators said Velasquez suffers from dementia and is in need of her medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

