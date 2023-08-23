MIAMI (WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood has been found safe in Mexico with her grandparents, police said.

City of Miami Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra has been located.

Miami Police worked with the Florida Department of Children and Families, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to locate the child.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Rodriguez Vizcarra on Tuesday.

Investigators said they had been looking for the child since July. They initially were under the impression that she was with her mother, 34-year-old Carolina Vizcarra Olvera.

Vizcarra Olvera had been in trouble with the law for allegedly abandoning her daughter at Mercy Hospital back in October 2021.

“Two years ago, the mother went in to a local hospital and gave the same child to a person, not knowing that it was one of our officers that was off duty,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

At the time, Vizcarra Olvera was charged with child abandonment.

