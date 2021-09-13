VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four people into custody and are searching for at least six others after, they said, a boat filled with migrants came ashore in Virginia Key.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police units responded to what Customs and Border Patrol officials described as a suspected maritime smuggling event on the east side of the key, at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

About 45 minutes later, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the boat on the sand south of a water treatment facility, not far from the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Investigators said there were between 10 to 12 people on board the vessel who were part of what they determined to be a maritime smuggling event that originated from the Bahamas.

Officers were able to apprehend four of the migrants.

City of Miami Police said the other migrants fled into the bushes near the shore and remain at large.

Monday night, Customs and Border Patrol officials said they continue to investigate.

