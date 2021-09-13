VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four people into custody and are searching for at least six others after, they said, a boat filled with Haitian migrants came ashore in Virginia Key.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the boat on the sand south of a water treatment facility on the east side of the key, not far from the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 6:15 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the vessel made landfall just before 6 p.m., and there were between 10 and 12 people on board.

Officers were able to apprehend four of the migrants.

City of Miami Police said the other migrants fled into the bushes near the shore and remain at large.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Miami-Dade Police units have also responded to the scene.

