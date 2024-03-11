NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

Four people were found dead at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

Police said that the incident unfolded on Sunday at around 9 p.m. in the area of 17400 NW 68 Avenue.

According to MDPD, uniformed officers responded to a welfare check request for the family, discovering a “distinct foul odor” upon arrival at the apartment.

MDFR assisted in gaining entry, and officers reportedly found four individuals deceased inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that the 60-year-old father perpetrated the tragedy, fatally shooting his 50-year-old wife, 13-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son before taking his own life.

