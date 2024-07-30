HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police said that a 30-year-old man who was reported missing has been located.

Officials said Lazaro Oliver was last seen in the Homestead area after he reported finishing an interview and subsequently sent a photo of an apparent wound,

indicating that he needed help.

He is known to drive along Krome Avenue and may have been driving toward the Kendall area.

Officials said Oliver suffers from Autism and Bipolar Depression and may be in urgent need of services.

He is six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He drives a 2012 Black Mini Cooper with a Florida tag 67EHSE.

On Wednesday morning, Homestead Police said he was located safe.

Anyone with information on Lazaro Oliver’s whereabouts can contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.

