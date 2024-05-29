PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl has died after, police said, she was found bleeding from her neck at her home in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the home on the 400 Block of Southwest 177 Avenue, Tuesday.

According to police, the toddler was found bleeding from her neck. She was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

“Referencing a 2-year-old female, advised she is pale and not reacting,” a dispatcher said.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeronimo Duran and charged him with first-degree murder. Additional charges could come once the investigation is complete.

The relationship between Duran and the 2-year-old girl is not confirmed but neighbors said Duran is the father of the toddler.

“Crazy to think about it happened a couple houses down from me,” said one neighbor. “I heard some police sirens. It is the most terrifying thing you can hear, especially when I live like a few houses down from it.”

It is also unclear how the girl began bleeding from her neck.

A family member on the scene declined to speak to 7News.

7News cameras caught police tape around the house where the victim and suspect lived.

An investigation is underway.

Duran remains in the Broward County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

