SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for two men accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse while at a South Miami restaurant, and the act was captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened days before Christmas at CASACUBA Restaurant, located at 5859 SW 73rd St.

The restaurant’s surveillance video showed the two men walking into the restaurant and then sitting at the bar as they looked for a potential victim, police said.

“The individuals sat at the bar first, they started looking around for victims,” South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said.

Moments later, they found their mark.

The elderly woman was seen walking into the eatery with her friends or family. Once she sat down at the table, she put her purse on the arm of the chair.

“They then got up from the bar and sat behind the victim,” Bosch said.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects placing a jacket over her purse, taking her purse and leaving the restaurant.

“Shortly after they took the purse, they went to different locations, and they used the victim’s credit card and charged, I believe it was over $2,000,” Bosch said.

According to police, this isn’t the first time these suspects were involved in a crime.

“I believe these individuals are professionals, they’ve done this before, and they’re going to continue doing this until they are caught,” Bosch said “so we’re asking the community for help.”

Fort Lauderdale resident Karen Bass said her wallet was stolen from two men who look exactly like the suspects behind the CASACUBA crime.

“I can show you the video, and it showed the same exact men,” Bass said.

Surveillance video shows the two subjects sitting at the table behind Bass and then stealing her wallet in Fort Lauderdale’s Cafe Euro.

“As I watched my bag, I noticed that the chair got closer and closer, like, the bags started touching, and I never really looked at them,” said Bass, “and then I got a little nervous, so I picked up my purse, and I could tell something was wrong. My wallet was stolen. I had a lot of stuff in there, everything in there.”

Bass said the two men reached into her purse, took her wallet, and took off.

“So much bad stuff going on out there, so I just felt like now I’m one of those people it’s happened to,” she said.

With their faces captured on camera, police are now urging the public to help find the alleged repeat offenders.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

