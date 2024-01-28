WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police uncovered a dangerous and illicit operation inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home that, detectives said, was being used as a veterinary clinic, leading officers to arrest two men.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police cruisers, as well as confused clients, outside of the residence in the area of Southwest 185th Terrace and 119th Avenue, Saturday morning.

“What our investigators encountered were a line of vehicles and animals and patients ready to be seen by these unlicensed veterinarians and veterinary technicians,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Pet owners thought they were taking their furry family members to receive veterinary care. Instead, they walked into a police bust and watched their so-called veterinarians being cuffed and taken into custody.

The bust may have happened this weekend, but police said the investigation began back in November, when someone contacted MDPD about the home.

An arrest report states the person’s 11-year-old Chihuahua underwent surgery there for a tumor on its rear end.

“The wound got infected. The owner of the animal had to take it to a real veterinary office, where the animal had to have its tail amputated,” said Martin.

Posted on the front door of the home is a sign that says in Spanish, “The veterinarian is in the back,” referring to an efficiency in the back of the home.

During a search of the property, detectives found six clients with their pets waiting to have procedures.

Inside a van were “multiple vials containing sedatives such as sodium pentobarbital and ketamine,” according to the arrest report.

Investigators said the medication was obtained using the license of a real veterinarian.

“The person who retained a real veterinary license seems to be the owner of the home, but he does not seem to have any involvement with the day-to-day interaction with the animals,” said Martin.

Officers arrested 68-year-old David Villalonga-Blondin and 47-year-old Robert Hernandez-Ferra. They believe these men were the ones running the clinic as a cash-only operation.

People in the area had no idea this was going on and never knew their neighbor to be a vet.

“This is a surprise for me,” area resident Fernando Alarcón.

When calling a number associated with the home, a woman on a voicemail recording said in Spanish that the veterinary clinic is closed indefinitely.

“We’re glad that our investigators were able to stop those animals from being seen by these unlicensed veterinary professionals,” said Martin.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone else will be facing charges in this case.

MDPD detectives urge anyone who had their pets treated at this fake clinic to contact MDPD at 305-476-5423.

