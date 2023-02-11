MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound southbound on 27th Avenue and was making a left turn onto 111th Street when she was struck by a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused both vehicles to hit a concrete wall and a disabled dirt bike.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Charger dead at the scene.

The rear passenger of the Charger and the occupants of the Tucson were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the front passenger of the Tucson succumbed to his injuries and the rest are listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.