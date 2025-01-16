MIAMI (WSVN) - Police swarmed the streets of Downtown Miami after a suspect went on a violent rampage, attacking four people and killing two early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m., in the area of North Miami Avenue and Sixth Street.

“There were several individuals that were attacked. All of them homeless,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

According to Miami Police, the 30-year-old suspect was armed with a stick.

“Our 911 center received a call in reference to a male armed with a stick beating up people,” said Morales.

Authorities said one person died at the scene, while three others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a second victim died and the others are listed in critical condition and stable condition.

Tents and body barriers covered the bodies of the two victims who lost their lives in this sudden attack.

One of the victims’ bodies was located near the Brightline Station, while another was found down the block on North Miami Avenue.

Near the crime scene, 7News’ cameras captured a bloody piece of wood with nails sticking out, likely the weapon the suspect used.

Officers spent the morning taking photos of the bloody aftermath of a gruesome morning all along Sixth Street.

“The offender attacked a homeless male. First Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street, then going eastbound on Sixth Street approaching North Miami Avenue, encounter another homeless male which he attacked with a stick as well, turning his attention across the street, he then attacked a homeless couple that was there,” said Morales.

Several Crime Scene Investigation vans were parked in the area to collect the evidence left behind.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the attack but officers believe they have detained the suspect.

“After a short foot pursuit the offender was taken into custody,” said Morales.

Police said the suspect doesn’t have a criminal history in the State of Florida but has a minor offense in New York City.

The suspect’s identity has not been released and his living status is unknown.

Those who work and live in Downtown Miami were shocked about the situation.

“It is concerning,” said Matthew.

“I go upstairs and I just see everybody looking out the window like ‘Oh my God, someone died!’” said Bianca. “It’s really sad cause those people weren’t really doing anything. You know? Like what do they have? You know? It’s really sad to see that.”

They were also worried about their own safety.

“I tend to worry for my safety when it’s dark… you know? But not to the point where I feel like my life is going to be in danger,” said Mathew.

“Yeah I was just scared. That was my first reaction. I work here, you know? I make the walk everyday,” said Bianca.

But Morales said Downtown Miami remains a safe area for residents and workers.

“Downtown Miami … we just closed the new year. This is a tragic circumstance, that is incredibly hard to predict. All I can tell my downtown residents is downtown is safe. The Miami Police Department stands ready to guard you and your family,” he said.

Miami Police are looking into why the suspect committed this crime.

But officials would not confirm whether or not the suspect was also homeless.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.