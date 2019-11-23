Police: 2 injured in shooting at Florida Memorial University

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, two people were shot at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Gardens Police and Opa-Locka Police units responded to the scene at the campus near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 158th Street, just after 10:15 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as Miami Gardens Police cruisers blocked the main entrance to the campus.

Police said they received a call about shots fired on campus. Responding officers found the two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told 7News they heard bullets.

Paramedics airlifted one of the patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. 7News cameras captured the moment crews wheeled the victim into the hospital.

It remains unclear whether or not the other victim was transported. Both patients’ conditions are unknown.

As of 11:30 p.m., the campus remained on lockdown. Several students were seen standing outside the entrance, unable to enter.

Family members of the victims have since arrived at the scene.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident or whether they have taken someone into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.