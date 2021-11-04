PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A traffic stop led to a crash in Palmetto Bay that left a man and a woman dead and sent three men to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 152nd Street, early Thursday evening.

According to investigators, a white Lexus carrying four men was traveling north on U.S. 1 when a police officer tried to stop them, at around 6 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Lexus refused to stop and sped away.

“The officers lose sight of the vehicle, and then the white Lexus, as it’s crossing the intersection, impacts a Chevy Trailblazer that’s traveling south [and was making] a left turn to go eastbound,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta, “and that’s when the white Lexus T-bones the Trailblazer.”

One of the victims had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

7SkyForce captured the Lexus with significant damage and the mangled Trailblazer at the scene.

Paramedics transported the woman driving the Traiblazer and all four men inside the Lexus to Jackson South Medical Center.

Just before 8:45 p.m., police confirmed there were two fatalities.

“It is unfortunate that the driver of the Traiblazer was transported to the hospital, and she succumbed to her injuries,” said Zabaleta, “and one of the occupants of the white Lexus also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

Traffic in the northbound lanes was brought to a standstill as crews worked the area.

Just before midnight, 7News cameras captured a scene that was still active and was expected to remain that way well into the morning.

Police said they will question the surviving patients and then look into possible charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.