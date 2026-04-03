HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Angeles Vazquez, Friday morning.

Investigators said the teen had been last seen in the area of the 3100 block of Northeast Fourth Street.

Vazquez stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 86 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants at was possible carrying a pink blanket at the time of her disappearance.

Just after 11 a.m., Homesead Police said Vazquez was found safe..

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