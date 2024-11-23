NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided new details about a dispute at a fast food restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade that took a dangerous turn, sending a 15-year-old girl to the hospital and leading to her mother’s arrest.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the teen’s mother, 32-year-old Melissa Valbrum, got into an argument with three people at the McDonald’s on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, Friday night.

Investigators said the altercation started because Valbrum thought someone in the group was pointing at her.

Police said Valbrum took out a gun and threatened to kill everyone in the group.

Detectives said Valbrum told them the gun accidentally fell, causing it to go off. A bullet struck her daughter in the shoulder.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured teen to Ryder Trauma Center, where she is listed as stable.

Police arrested Valbrum. She faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.