NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Mariam Mohamed Elghaish ran away from home on Saturday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Mohamed Elghaish has been recovered but did not provide further details.

