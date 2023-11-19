NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Mariam Mohamed Elghaish ran away from home on Saturday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mohamed Elghaish’s whereabouts to contact North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500 or email Detective Zoila Exclusa at zoila.exclusa@nmbpd.org.

