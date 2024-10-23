MIAMI (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Miami that left one person dead and another critically injured earlier this month, authorities said.

Samas Marcellas Williams has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder after two victims were shot multiple times in the early hours of Oct. 11 on Northeast 77th Street, according to Miami Police.

Officers responded to the scene after two ShotSpotter alerts indicated several rounds had been fired.

According to the arrest report, when they arrived, they found one victim unresponsive and lying face down, later pronounced dead by Miami Fire Rescue at 1:10 a.m.

The second victim, who had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Through video surveillance and investigative efforts, police said they linked Williams to the scene of the homicide.

He was arrested on Tuesday at his Miami home in connection with a separate robbery case.

