NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have released new information about what led to the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy in a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex.

According to police, a 13-year-old sibling of Shemarion Burse, the 10-year-old boy who was shot in the apartment, obtained a firearm from a case in the master bedroom closet.

At that point, the firearm accidentally discharged as the teen handled it and struck Burse in the torso.

Thursday night, Miami-Dade police confirmed the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speaking with reporters Thursday evening, MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta said there were no adults home when the gun went off.

No charges are expected to be filed.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Burse. Click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.