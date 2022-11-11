NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have revealed what led to the fatal shooting of a 11-year-old boy in a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex: he was accidentally shot by an older brother.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Shemarion Burse was inside an apartment unit at the Horizons West complex with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, Thursday afternoon. No adults were home.

Detectives said Burse’s 13-year-old brother removed a gun from a firearm case in the master bedroom closet. While the older sibling was handling the weapon, it went off and struck Burse in the chest.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking with reporters Thursday evening, MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed Burse’s mother is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.

On a GoFundMe page created by the children’s mother, she described Burse as “the light of our life.” She goes on to write, “I can tell you he was an amazing young boy. Loving, playful and always there to put a smile on your face when you needed.”

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Juan Diasgranados released a statement that reads in part, “At this time, we would request privacy for the family in an effort to show respect for the family’s needs and allow them to mourn in private.”

No charges are expected to be filed.

