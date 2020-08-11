Police: 11-year-old girl who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl who went missing from her apartment complex in Miami has been found safe, police said.

City of Miami Police said they responded to the area of North Miami Avenue and 61st Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the girl they found at that location is 11-year-old Jayla Jones.

Jones had been reported missing from her apartment complex along Northeast 67th Street, near Second Avenue, Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, her great-aunt, Doris Jones, urged the community to come forward and help in the search.

“We need Jayla home,” she said. “She’s gentle, she’s a sweetheart, and we need her back home as soon as possible.”

Nakia Jones, the child’s mother, said she got into an argument with her grandmother about taking out the trash.

“I saw her in the house. She was supposed to take out the garbage can, and my mom was arguing ’cause she didn’t want to take out the garbage,” she said.

“She went to take out the garbage. She never came back,” said Jones.

Monday afternoon, Miami Police officers went door-to-door handing out flyers looking for tips in hopes someone had seen the girl.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said this was an all-hands-on-deck situation for the department.

“We know from video that left the apartment at 8:26 in the morning. That’s the last time that we can account for Jayla,” he said. “It appears that she’s leaving on her own accord. She’s not being forced out of the apartment. She’s just walking out on her own, and that’s the last that we see or hear from Jayla. It’s been nearly 30 hours at this point, so obviously, we’re concerned.”

“We need her back home as soon as possible. She’s been gone so long already, and we just need her back. We want her back,” said Jones. “Not just me, we want her. Jayla, we want you back. We love you.”

Jayla’s family worked closely with the police in the search.

Miami Fire crews are checking the girl to make sure she’s OK.

