NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 10-year-old son of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the Horizons West complex, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and Sixth Avenue, right off Ives Dairy Road, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

A female caller who dialed 911 at around 5 p.m. said a 10-year-old had been shot in the chest inside a third-floor apartment, and she was administering CPR.

Crews were also seen administering CPR on the child as they placed him inside the ambulance.

A rescue helicopter landed on a field at nearby Andover Middle School, and from there, the patient was flown to Ryder Trauma Center.

Cameras later captured paramedics taking the boy out of the helicopter at the hospital.

Thursday night, Miami-Dade Police confirmed the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speaking with reporters, MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta said there were no adults home when the gun went off.

“There were four other siblings that were inside of the apartment,” he said.

Hours after the incident, homicide detectives are trying to determine the key details that led to the tragedy.

“Who did it? Was it one of the siblings? Could he have been playing with the gun and shot himself?” said Zabaleta. “We need to know exactly how it occurred, and those are the questions that at this point remain unanswered.”

7News cameras captured the child’s grieving parents and other family members outside the hospital.

Police confirmed the boy’s mother is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.

Thursday night, police were still waiting to obtain a search warrant in order to collect the gun that detectives believe was handled by one of the five children inside. Their ages range between 9 and 15 years old.

“We have to be responsible, and again, go back to education and go back to gun safety, because it’s a great responsibility to have a firearm,” said Zabaleta.

Police said it remains unknown who owns the gun that was fired.

