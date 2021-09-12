MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a boy who, they said, was abducted in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and was last seen in the company of his stepfather.

We have recovered Claxton Copeland El JR and Jameson Denis-Bey is no longer missing. Thank you all for your assistance. https://t.co/l0Dh1HI2xE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 12, 2021

According to City of Miami Police, 10-year-old Jameson Denis-Bey and 57-year-old Claxton Copeland EL Jr. were reported missing on Saturday from the area of the 300 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

Investigators said Copeland was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 with the Florida tag 302WA.

Miami Police worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the case.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.