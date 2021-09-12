MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a boy who, they said, was abducted in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and was last seen in the company of his stepfather.

According to City of Miami Police, 10-year-old Jameson Denis-Bey and 57-year-old Claxton Copeland EL Jr. were reported missing on Saturday from the area of the 300 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

Police said Denis-Bey stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and Copeland stands 6 feet tall. They have black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Copeland is driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 with the Florida tag 302WA.

Miami Police are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on this case.

Officials urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

