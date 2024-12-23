SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert near Southwest 265th Street and 138th Court.

According to authorities, officers canvassed the area but found no evidence at the time.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., a passerby flagged down officers near a Wawa gas station at Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 248th Street to report two gunshot victims inside a vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical but stable condition, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and did not occur at the gas station.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

