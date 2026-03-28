MIAMI (WSVN) - As excitement grows for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, plans are underway to build a soccer field in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

The new field will host soccer camps, pick-up games, and financial literacy programs.

Organizers said that this is part of their commitment to help transform underutilized spaces into accessible places for sports, education, and community initiatives.

The soccer field, a combination of a learning center and sports hub, are a part of a collaboration between Visa and Bank of America.

Other Visa Street Soccer Parks have opened in San Francisco, Denver, and Kansas City.

The Overtown soccer field is expected to open in late May.

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