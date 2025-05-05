MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several departures have been delayed after severe storms caused South Florida airports to ground all outgoing flights.

Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport has grounded all incoming flights due to thunderstorms in the area.

Departures from Fort Lauderdale have been delayed by an average of 90 minutes.

Miami International Airport is also experiencing delays due to bad weather.

All departures have been delayed by an average of 30 minutes while all incoming flights trying to land at the airport have seen delays averaging 132 minutes.

