SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are lucky to be alive after the plane they were in went down in the Everglades and flipped onto its roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the downed aircraft four to five miles north of Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport, located at 28700 SW 217 Ave. in South Miami-Dade, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the aircraft could be seen overturned.

At least two people could be seen being hoisted up to a Miami-Dade Police chopper.

There is no word yet if anyone on board was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.





