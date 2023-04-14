MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying passengers from Toronto, which was diverted to Miami International Airport (MIA) due to runway flooding at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), clipped the wing of an Emirates aircraft while in motion.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were quickly dispatched to the scene at around 9:30 p.m., to assess the situation. Officials said no injuries were reported.

In a statement released by Air Transat, the airline confirmed that the wing tip of their plane operating flight TS 948 was damaged while taxiing at MIA. They explained that the plane was moving at a very low speed and hooked the wing of the Emirates aircraft.

Passengers on board the Transat flight were able to deboard at its gate, but those on board the Emirates flight had to deboard, with the airline making arrangements for them to take another flight on Thursday.

The incident occurred just a day after historic flooding in Broward County caused the complete closure of FLL, prompting diversions of incoming flights to other nearby airports.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

