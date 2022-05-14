HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane reportedly crashed on a bridge in Haulover Beach.

Video from a 7News viewer shows smoke billowing in the distance. The crash happened near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue at the Haulover Beach bridge.

Authorities responded to the call around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Haulover Inlet Bridge on Collins Avenue is closed between Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour. Southbound Collins Avenue is closed at 158 Street. Traffic is being diverted. Please seek an alternate route and expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/wDdOMtKmze — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) May 14, 2022

Traffic is blocked in the area in both directions. 7News was also told that several cars have had to be turned around.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.