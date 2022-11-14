OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane was found crashed and upside-down in Opa-locka swamp.

According to Miami-Dade Police, their Aviation Unit was conducting aerial patrol when they observed a small airplane crash in the Everglades 10 miles west of the Opa-locka Airport.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene where the pilot and the passenger were able to get out of the plane safely, as they waited for assistance.

According to a spokesperson for the FAA, the aircraft was an Antonov An-2, similar to one that landed in the Everglades after a pilot flew it from Cuba back in October.

It remains unknown where Monday’s aircraft originated from, or its destination, when it crashed.

Both the pilot and the passenger were not injured.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.

