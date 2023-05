MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Royal Poinciana Boulevard between Coolidge and Sheridan Drive is closed after a pipe burst.

While crews fixed the pipe Monday, they need to resurface the road.

Drivers should see the road reopen just in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Just after 5 p.m., the leaking pipe forced street closures.

