Pinecrest woman surprised with drive-by 90th birthday bash

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to throw a socially distant bash to celebrate a resident’s 90th birthday.

7News cameras captured family and friends of Felice Schwartz, as they drove by her home while honking their horns, Thursday.

Loved ones showered the honoree with flowers, gifts and cupcakes.

Wendy Catanese, Schwartz’s daughter, organized the event. She said her mother had no idea what she had planned.

“I came up with the whole idea and making sure that she was happy. She’s my best friend forever,” said Catanese. “She’s the greatest woman, the greatest mom. She’s inspirational, and she’s out in the community helping out everybody. She’s just a great woman.”

Schwartz said she’s thankful for everyone who made the effort to make her feel so special.

“I’m so excited. My daughter throws these things, and she made me feel like a million dollars,” she said. “I feel like I made 90, and it was worth every year and every minute.”

