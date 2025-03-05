PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Pinecrest Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of physically assaulting a woman while she walking in the Village of Pinecrest.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:30a.m. Tuesday in the area of Southwest 69th Court and 128th Street.

A man was riding a light blue bicycle and carrying a purple shoulder bag when he approached the victim from behind, bear hugged her, and touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately cried out. The attacker then released her from his grasp and fled the area on his bicycle.

Police said he abandoned his bicycle roughly 10 minutes after the incident in the area of Southwest 138th Street and 77th Avenue.

At this time, the subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

