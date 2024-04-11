HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest Police officer was released from the hospital Thursday morning after she was accidentally shot in the arm during a training exercise in Homestead.

The officer, whose identity remains unknown, was accidentally shot by another female officer while they were at the Homestead Training Center near Southwest 304th Street and 117th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was initially transported to Homestead Hospital and was then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center Trauma Center.

“It was an accidental shot by another officer. Both of the officers are female officers,” said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen. At this point, we have no reason to believe it was anything but accidental.”

According to Cohen, the officer who was shot has been with the department for about four years, while the female officer who accidentally shot her has been with the department for longer.

After the officer was hospitalized, Cohen said that she was great condition and was expected to be OK.

“She’s in great condition. She’s going to be just fine. That’s the best news that we could have. She’s in good spirits. She’s surrounded by her family,” said Cohen.

It remains unclear how the accidental shooting happened.

“We will evaluate the training, we will evaluate all the safety precautions and will make sure this never happens again,” said Cohen.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident, and the Pinecrest Police Department is conducting its internal investigation.

