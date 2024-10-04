PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Pinecrest Police are investigating a possible scam involving a personal watercraft sale after a homeowner reported being defrauded.

Police said this occurred in the 6400 block of SW 100th Street in August.

The homeowner said a man agreed to purchase his green jet ski for $12,500 on August 16 through the OfferUp app. The buyer wrote a personal check, claiming he would return with a truck to pick it up the next day.

After depositing the check via mobile banking, the homeowner saw the funds were available.

The man returned the following day in a white Ford truck, took the jet ski, its title, and accessories.

However, on August 22, the homeowner’s bank informed him that the check was fraudulent, overdrawing his account by $12,500. Despite attempts to contact the buyer, the homeowner believes he was scammed.

Police are treating the case as potential fraud and are seeking additional information on the suspect, who was captured on video wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Carlos Villanueva at 786-397-3009 or 305-234-2100.

