PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Pinecrest are investigating around a gas station where a person’s foot or leg was run over by a vehicle.

Authorities received reports of a person struck by a vehicle near a Mobil gas station near Southwest 104th Street and Dixie Highway.

Several cruisers from Pinecrest Police and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were seen in the area.

Authorities have not shared many details on who was injured or their condition but confirmed they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials have closed off the area around the gas station while they investigate.

