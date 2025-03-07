PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the suspect in an assault on a woman walking in Pinecrest earlier this week and are actively searching for him, police said Friday.

According to the Pinecrest Police Department, detectives determined that 25-year-old Michael Angelo Figueroa-Hernandez is the man responsible for the March 3 attack in the 13000 block of Southwest 69th Court.

The assault occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday when a man on a light blue bicycle, carrying a purple shoulder bag, approached a woman from behind, bear-hugged her, and touched her inappropriately, according to police.

The victim cried out, prompting the suspect to flee on his bike, which he abandoned about 10 minutes later near Southwest 138th Street and 77th Avenue.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Pinecrest Police Detective Bureau at (305) 234-2100 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.