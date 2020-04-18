Pinecrest Police chief recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The police chief for the Village of Pinecrest is recovering after, officials said, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Village officials said Pinecrest Police Chief Samuel Ceballos Jr. tested positive for the virus on April 6 after he had a mild cough.

Ceballos was rested a week later and got a negative result. He will be tested one more time, and if that test also comes back negative, he will return to work.

Officials said there are no other known cases within the police department or the village staff.

